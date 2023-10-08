 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lords & Blades update for 8 October 2023

Update 1.05 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12387421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick update rebalancing some enemies and items.
Also moved the quiver to the side, making it a bit more realistic and not clip with the shield when it's holstered.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1860492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link