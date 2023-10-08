 Skip to content

Skyclimbers update for 8 October 2023

Alpha 1.0.13 - Engine Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.13 Marks our last major Engine update before we transition into Beta.

This patch introduces many new rendering features, while improving performance by up to 50%

Volumetric fog now spawns at POIs such as Temples.

Improved character rendering with dynamic hair and clothing

Join in for the premiere of an exciting new trailer 🎥

Check back later today for the complete Q3 Newsletter and Roadmap Update!

