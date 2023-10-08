Update to version: Early Access 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12387363 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

I made some fast changes and fixes.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 1.2:

Many of you made me understand that the damage writing was an impediment to gameplay and not a help.

Consequently, I added the possibility to make them visible or not in the Settings.

Basically, they will not be visible.

I hope your enjoyment is smoother now :)

Fixed an issue with thrown weapons that only created the thrown ax as ammunition.

Changed the rotation speed in the thrown weapons animation.

I have adjusted the position of the particle effect of the shot of some rifles, but I have not verified the same thing for pistols.

For advice and reports, please feel free to contact me in the Community Hub.

If you like the game and would like to continue supporting my work, a simple review on the store page would help me a lot.

Thanks to everyone, and have fun! :)