Small update 0.7.3.4

We carried out work on the network part of the game;

We carried out work on the physics of objects. Previously, if players collided with objects, they did not react at all (they stuck to the ground);

Updated the operation of bonus cards. Now, after a card appears, a timer starts, and if during this time no player managed to pick it up, the card is changed to another;

In test mode, we added a random change to some objects on the “City” and “Industrial Zone” maps;

Fixed a bug where when a player threw a grenade too far/high, it would fall under the character;

Dear players! We strongly ask you to report to us any problems you find in the game, this is the only way we can make the game better!