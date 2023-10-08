 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 8 October 2023

Small update 0.7.3.4

Build 12387322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes in update 0.7.3.4:

  • We carried out work on the network part of the game;
  • We carried out work on the physics of objects. Previously, if players collided with objects, they did not react at all (they stuck to the ground);
  • Updated the operation of bonus cards. Now, after a card appears, a timer starts, and if during this time no player managed to pick it up, the card is changed to another;
  • In test mode, we added a random change to some objects on the “City” and “Industrial Zone” maps;
  • Fixed a bug where when a player threw a grenade too far/high, it would fall under the character;

Dear players! We strongly ask you to report to us any problems you find in the game, this is the only way we can make the game better!

