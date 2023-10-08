Small update 0.7.3.4

List of changes in update 0.7.3.4:
- We carried out work on the network part of the game;
- We carried out work on the physics of objects. Previously, if players collided with objects, they did not react at all (they stuck to the ground);
- Updated the operation of bonus cards. Now, after a card appears, a timer starts, and if during this time no player managed to pick it up, the card is changed to another;
- In test mode, we added a random change to some objects on the “City” and “Industrial Zone” maps;
- Fixed a bug where when a player threw a grenade too far/high, it would fall under the character;
Dear players! We strongly ask you to report to us any problems you find in the game, this is the only way we can make the game better!
Changed files in this update