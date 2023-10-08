 Skip to content

Automation update for 8 October 2023

General Bug Fixes, One Shot Rising / Falling Edge

Automation update for 8 October 2023

Build 12387240

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General bug fixes and new One Shot menu with Falling Edge option. Taking a new approach to evaluating One Shots, hoping for more consistent results with this method.

Happy Automating!

Changed files in this update

Automation Content Depot 1698691
  • Loading history…
