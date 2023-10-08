 Skip to content

Super Space Arcade Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Steam Leaderboards

Build 12387215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Worriors,
I integrated Steam Leaderboards for you to check out.
Let's populate that board and see who has been practicing.
As always, please consider joining the Discord at https://wrgm.es/discord and give feedback on the game. (or just write in the forum in the Steam community hub).
Cheers,
Tom

