Mini-games update!

Hello Preppers!

We are delighted to inform you that our game has received another update! This time, we have implemented our idea from the early days of designing Mr. Prepper - the computer at home now has the ability to play mini-games. Purchase the game from Bob or Joe in the shop and beat the high scores! See the full changelog below.

Additionally, we wanted to share that our company has expanded with a new development team that will be working on a game with a similar theme to Mr. Prepper, but in a different style. We invite you to add Mr. Nomad to your wishlist.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2614370/Mr_Nomad/

For those who are eagerly awaiting the Post-apo DLC, we have the following news: after many brainstorming sessions and approaches to production, we have decided to implement the mentioned mechanics into Mr. Prepper 2, instead of releasing a DLC for the first game. Mr. Prepper engine is already quite technologically outdated, and since it was our first game, it also has some production difficulties that would be hard to overcome in such a large DLC like the post-apo expansion. Therefore, we are now embarking on the path of designing Mr. Prepper 2, in which we plan to include everything that Mr. Prepper didn't have and probably much more. However, in order to introduce a new level of quality in the successor to our first game, we need some time for design - so for now, we are not sharing any specific dates :)

Mini-games patchnotes:

New Features:

Added two minigames to Mr. Prepper's computer: Undead Hell and Freedom Road (buy them from traders).

Added minigame events - beat scores to get rewards.

Added gaming time buff while you play minigame.

Added image explorer with concept arts to Mr. Prepper's computer.

Added notepad with Mr. Prepper's diary to Mr. Prepper's computer.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Tesla Coil Gun not working properly in the desert.

Tweaks to suspicion settings of items from Farm DLC.

You can no longer pass through walls on UFO ship (Farm DLC).

Fixed not being able to display tooltip information on calendar event icon on crossed-out days.

Fixed displaying multiple UFO events on the same day on the calendar (Farm DLC).

Few tweaks to Farm DLC cut scenes.

Other minor fixes.

Wanna know more? Join our Discord for the community experience:

Truly yours,

Rejected Games