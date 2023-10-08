v.0.8.7-beta update: Attack adjustments, Balancing and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12387155 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Attack adjustments

Changed the behaviour of following attacks to make them differentiate more from similar attacks:

Fire Flower

Snowflake

Triangle of Darkness

Water Geyser

Water Hurricane

Fire Explosion

Each Axe attack from all characters except the fire mage

Changed the spawning mode of following attacks from random on the map to spawning at a random enemy and decreased their damage in return:

Fire Hand

Magma Geyser

Spiral of Doom

Also changed the possible spawning radius of several other attacks to make them appear nearer to the player.

Knockback Balancing

Reduced amount of knockback by implementing a small time window after a push where the enemy can't get pushed further.

Reworked knockback to reduce the chance your own weapons push the enemy into you: Most attacks now either push the enemy away from you or you have time to react before the attack can push the enemy into you (attacks spawn further away or need some time to activate).

Other Balancing and Tweaks