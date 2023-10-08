 Skip to content

Celbugs update for 8 October 2023

Celbugs Version 1.01 is out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! If you’ve been playing Celbugs, I hope you’ve been having a whale of a time. The Version 1.01 update is out now - it’s a pretty small one, focusing on quality-of-life and bug fixes.

If you haven’t played Celbugs yet for some bizarre reason, now’s your chance! Come bust some Gnats.

Version 1.01 Changelog

Features

  • Added search filters! When searching through your Celbug collection, you can type “:” followed by comma-separated phrases to filter the list of Celbugs returned

    • For example, “:6r,grown” yields all Celbugs who have at least 6 red cells and who are grown
    • For a more comprehensive breakdown, check the in-game Help window.

  • Celbugs will no longer move right after you’ve interacted with them, hopefully making breeding a bit easier

(Cel)Bug Fixes

  • Celbugs will no longer occasionally spawn in the ocean
  • The scroll wheel can now be used as intended to scroll through your Celbug collection, your list of Bug Battle rewards, and the Bug Battle selection menu

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571330/Celbugs/

