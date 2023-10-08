Celbugs Version 1.01 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12387153 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello! If you’ve been playing Celbugs, I hope you’ve been having a whale of a time. The Version 1.01 update is out now - it’s a pretty small one, focusing on quality-of-life and bug fixes.

If you haven’t played Celbugs yet for some bizarre reason, now’s your chance! Come bust some Gnats.

Version 1.01 Changelog

Features

Added search filters! When searching through your Celbug collection, you can type “:” followed by comma-separated phrases to filter the list of Celbugs returned For example, “:6r,grown” yields all Celbugs who have at least 6 red cells and who are grown For a more comprehensive breakdown, check the in-game Help window.

Celbugs will no longer move right after you’ve interacted with them, hopefully making breeding a bit easier

(Cel)Bug Fixes

Celbugs will no longer occasionally spawn in the ocean

The scroll wheel can now be used as intended to scroll through your Celbug collection, your list of Bug Battle rewards, and the Bug Battle selection menu

