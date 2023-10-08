 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 8 October 2023

Update - fix a localization blocking issue

Share · View all patches · Build 12387120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix a localization error that could block certain players around the world during the very first loading of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2457041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link