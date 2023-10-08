 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 October 2023

Build 12387105

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing sound for the Haste Spell
  • Floating text for multiple Statuseffects will now be displayed faster
  • Removed statuseffects will now also display a floating text with a strikethrough effect

Changed files in this update

