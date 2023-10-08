- Fixed missing sound for the Haste Spell
- Floating text for multiple Statuseffects will now be displayed faster
- Removed statuseffects will now also display a floating text with a strikethrough effect
Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 October 2023
0.6588
