Sundermead 0.23.2 BETA Release Notes

Added validation before removing slot from inventory (crash fix)
Fixed client-side item drop issue caused by latency
Fixed clients being unable to load into mines via trapdoor
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added validation before removing slot from inventory (crash fix)
Fixed client-side item drop issue caused by latency
Fixed clients being unable to load into mines via trapdoor
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update