Sundermead update for 8 October 2023

Sundermead 0.23.2 BETA Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12387073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added validation before removing slot from inventory (crash fix)

Fixed client-side item drop issue caused by latency
Fixed clients being unable to load into mines via trapdoor

Changed files in this update

