Hotfix Build 8.2

Build 12387069 · Last edited 8 October 2023

Just a quick hotfix for a tech and UI issue.

Note: we had some issues with our development environment, and had to restore from backups. Please report is you run into issues with features not working that previously were.

Fixes

Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I tech causing a crash

Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I and II being named the same

Fixed Codex toggle buttons in top panel not properly turning off

Fixed Codex toggle in vessel top menu not being interactable

Minor changes and refactoring of the backend in preparation for future content

