Hotfix Build 8.2

Hello Everyone,
Blog
Just a quick hotfix for a tech and UI issue.
Note: we had some issues with our development environment, and had to restore from backups. Please report is you run into issues with features not working that previously were.
Now, on to the main show:
Fixes
- Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I tech causing a crash
- Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I and II being named the same
- Fixed Codex toggle buttons in top panel not properly turning off
- Fixed Codex toggle in vessel top menu not being interactable
- Minor changes and refactoring of the backend in preparation for future content
Links:
OOMM Interactive Discord: https://discord.gg/TnGm72hCAs
OOMM Interactive Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/oomminteractive
Changed files in this update