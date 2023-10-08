 Skip to content

Eclectic Expansion Enterprise update for 8 October 2023

Hotfix Build 8.2

Build 8.2

Hotfix Build 8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Just a quick hotfix for a tech and UI issue.

Note: we had some issues with our development environment, and had to restore from backups. Please report is you run into issues with features not working that previously were.

Now, on to the main show:

Fixes

  • Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I tech causing a crash
  • Fixed Predicate Terrain Mapping Mk I and II being named the same
  • Fixed Codex toggle buttons in top panel not properly turning off
  • Fixed Codex toggle in vessel top menu not being interactable
  • Minor changes and refactoring of the backend in preparation for future content





