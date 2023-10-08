 Skip to content

Monos: The Endless Tower update for 8 October 2023

Version 1.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Based on player reports, today's update for Monos: The Endless Tower contains various improvements and bug fixes.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the enemies will remain stuck at 0 health
  • Fixed an issue where weapons will not be attached to their respective tower segment after a load into the game
  • Reworked the way we handle the Tutorial level after the first time you start a new game
  • Small improvements to some textures and materials

Thank you,
EvilStar Studios

