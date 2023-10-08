Version 1.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,
Based on player reports, today's update for Monos: The Endless Tower contains various improvements and bug fixes.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the enemies will remain stuck at 0 health
- Fixed an issue where weapons will not be attached to their respective tower segment after a load into the game
- Reworked the way we handle the Tutorial level after the first time you start a new game
- Small improvements to some textures and materials
Thank you,
EvilStar Studios
