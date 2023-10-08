Update 0.5

New Starting Area
Random world generator
- Walk through the shimmering wall to generate a new world with new locations, enemies, and loot each time.
- As you level up, new enemies will begin to appear in your world
- Level by collecting souls from fallen enemies, spend souls at the Level Up Station to increase your stats.
- You can also spend souls to roll for a random reward
New Spell Casting
- There are 2 types of spells, Heavy and Light
- Heavy spells have a cooldown of 30 seconds, Light Spells 10
- Tap E to cast Light Spells, Hold E to cast Heavy
- Slot the Spell you want to use in its corresponding slot
Endless Mode
- Endless mode is changed, use your current weapon and items to see how long you can survive
- You can find items and bring them back to your home base
- Weapon level progression can not be completed in Endless Mode
Weapon Levels
- As you use your weapon, you will unlock additional unique abilities
- Check your progress at the Weapon Upgrade Station
Rewards
- As you play you will naturally unlock rewards, head to the reward statue to check if you have any.
- When the statue gains fiery wings, you have a reward
- Kill enemies, get head shots, and kill bosses to get rewards
Enemies
- Enemies will now try to maneuver around the player, creating more interesting combat
- Guarantee crits by aiming for the head
- Enemies have different reactions depending on where you hit them
Death
- When you die, besides in Endless Mode, you will drop your current souls, you can retrieve them back.
- You will not lose any items or weapons on death
