Realms of Supremacy update for 8 October 2023

Version 2.0.3

8 October 2023

It is recommended to start a new game when downloading new patch

  • New Game can crash when you reach that point in the game

Version 2.0.3
Ceiling textures to all dungeons
Lowered difficulty to beginning dungeons

