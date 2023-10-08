It is recommended to start a new game when downloading new patch
- New Game can crash when you reach that point in the game
Version 2.0.3
Ceiling textures to all dungeons
Lowered difficulty to beginning dungeons
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
It is recommended to start a new game when downloading new patch
Version 2.0.3
Ceiling textures to all dungeons
Lowered difficulty to beginning dungeons
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update