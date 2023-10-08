Update 1.1.0: Bathrooms and Fixes

Hey adventurers!
Ready for some updates? We are loving the feedback we have been receiving from the community, so we have put some love into correcting a few bugs and adding a few content!
Changelog:
- Bathrooms! (a request from our discord community)
- A greater variety of notes, including a second note board for more lore to be discovered!
- Option do deactivate grass on late game stations for better performance.
- Bug where more than one amulet was consumed when nearby the Oni fixed.
- Option to toggle the pixel filter off.
- Option to control the pixel filter intensity.
- Option to control the camera's Field of View.
- Fixed the "Wall inside train" bug.
- Fixed a bug that made the locks harder to click and unlock.
- A few other minor fixes and tweaks
Hope that makes the game better for everyone! Also, if you have any suggestions or feedbacks, be sure to join our Discord!!
Cheers!
- Eduardo
Changed files in this update