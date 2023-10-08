Update 1.1.0: Bathrooms and Fixes

Hey adventurers!

Ready for some updates? We are loving the feedback we have been receiving from the community, so we have put some love into correcting a few bugs and adding a few content!

Changelog:

Bathrooms! (a request from our discord community)

A greater variety of notes, including a second note board for more lore to be discovered!

Option do deactivate grass on late game stations for better performance.

Bug where more than one amulet was consumed when nearby the Oni fixed.

Option to toggle the pixel filter off.

Option to control the pixel filter intensity.

Option to control the camera's Field of View.

Fixed the "Wall inside train" bug.

Fixed a bug that made the locks harder to click and unlock.

A few other minor fixes and tweaks

Hope that makes the game better for everyone! Also, if you have any suggestions or feedbacks, be sure to join our Discord!!

Cheers!

- Eduardo