Home Wars update for 8 October 2023

Update to version 1.035!

Build 12386833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

In this update, I focused on a unit that I see as underestimated (at least from videos and posts) but which is very powerful: the Observer!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.035:

  • Cruise missile travel time decreased, but its blast radius was slightly reduced.

  • The Smoke Grenade has a shorter recharge time, thus increasing its tactical contribution.

  • The Laser-Guided Bomb still has its small explosion radius, but now it deals even more damage.

  • Artillery Volley has slightly increased the radius within which projectiles can fall, so it has less accuracy.
    However, his strikes are a little more powerful.
    God bless artillery!

  • Even the Support Crate has a shorter charging time because these guys need to be supported!

  • The Support Crate should now have fewer problems descending, as previously it could "disappear" by touching certain surfaces above its desired landing point.

NEWS:

My first pixel art game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom: First Blood" has just been released in Early Access.
I'd love it if you would take a look at it.
I hope you enjoy :)

Have a great Halloween, and see you in the next update, my friends!

THE ONLY GOOD BUG IS A DEAD BUG!

