Update to version 1.035!

Hello, Generals!
In this update, I focused on a unit that I see as underestimated (at least from videos and posts) but which is very powerful: the Observer!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.035:
-
Cruise missile travel time decreased, but its blast radius was slightly reduced.
-
The Smoke Grenade has a shorter recharge time, thus increasing its tactical contribution.
-
The Laser-Guided Bomb still has its small explosion radius, but now it deals even more damage.
-
Artillery Volley has slightly increased the radius within which projectiles can fall, so it has less accuracy.
However, his strikes are a little more powerful.
God bless artillery!
-
Even the Support Crate has a shorter charging time because these guys need to be supported!
-
The Support Crate should now have fewer problems descending, as previously it could "disappear" by touching certain surfaces above its desired landing point.
NEWS:
My first pixel art game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom: First Blood" has just been released in Early Access.
I'd love it if you would take a look at it.
I hope you enjoy :)
Have a great Halloween, and see you in the next update, my friends!
THE ONLY GOOD BUG IS A DEAD BUG!
Changed files in this update