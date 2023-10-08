Update to version 1.035!

Share · View all patches · Build 12386833 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 13:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

In this update, I focused on a unit that I see as underestimated (at least from videos and posts) but which is very powerful: the Observer!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.035:

Cruise missile travel time decreased, but its blast radius was slightly reduced.

The Smoke Grenade has a shorter recharge time, thus increasing its tactical contribution.

The Laser-Guided Bomb still has its small explosion radius, but now it deals even more damage.

Artillery Volley has slightly increased the radius within which projectiles can fall, so it has less accuracy.

However, his strikes are a little more powerful.

God bless artillery!

Even the Support Crate has a shorter charging time because these guys need to be supported!

The Support Crate should now have fewer problems descending, as previously it could "disappear" by touching certain surfaces above its desired landing point.

NEWS:

My first pixel art game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom: First Blood" has just been released in Early Access.

I'd love it if you would take a look at it.

I hope you enjoy :)

Have a great Halloween, and see you in the next update, my friends!

THE ONLY GOOD BUG IS A DEAD BUG!