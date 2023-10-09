RiichiCity x LycorisRecoil Collaboration event Tenhou LycoReco is now live！

[Event Now Live]
- Introducing the Tenhou LycoReco Event!
• During the event, players can complete matches to earn Non-lethal Bullets, and claim rewards such as Lucky Tokens and event exclusive Tabletops in the Supplies section by collecting the required number of Bullets.
• Players can complete Contact Missions to earn fantastic rewards and increase their Scouting Levels!
• After reaching the required Scouting Level, players will be able to claim various rewards, including Lucky Tokens, event exclusive Tiles and Riichi Sticks, in the Intelligence Decoding section.
• Players can participate in Amusement Park • Chinitsu Challenge, and receive corresponding rewards when a milestone of the overall progress is reached.
※ Please check the event page for more details.
※ Game data from Chinitsu Challenge will not count towards data related systems such as Missions and Achievements.
Event duration: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/26 (Thur.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
Exchange available: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
- Lycoris Recoil Characters Limited-Time Gacha
The Lycoris Recoil characters Nishikigi Chisato (CV: Anzai Chika), Inoue Takina (CV: Wakayama Shion), Nakahara Mizuki (CV: Koshimizu Ami) and Kurumi (CV: Kuno Misaki) will be introduced to Riichi City. Strengthen your ties with these stunning girls through mahjong matches!
Event exclusive Gacha: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
※ Lycoris Recoil characters and decorations will not be available in the permanent Gacha pool after the event ends.
- Lycoris Recoil's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack Limited-Time Offer
Available: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
During this period, the following exclusive outfits and outfit packs will be available in the Shop. Don't miss out!
▼ Exclusive Outfits
◆ Nishikigi Chisato - Chisato's Summer
◆ Inoue Takina - Takina's Summer
◆ Nakahara Mizuki - Mizuki's Summer
◆ Kurumi - Kurumi's Summer
▼ Chisato's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Nishikigi Chisato - Chisato's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Chisato & Sea
◆ Tiles - First-Class Agent
▼ Takina's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Inoue Takina - Takina's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Takina & Sea
◆ Tiles - Second-Class Agent
▼ Mizuki's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Nakahara Mizuki - Mizuki's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Mizuki & Sea
◆ Tiles - Café LycoReco's Logo
▼ Kurumi's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Kurumi - Kurumi's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Kurumi & Sea
◆ Tiles - Legendary Hacker's Logo
4. Lycoris Recoil Collaboration Gift
- When the event starts, all the eligible players will receive Lucky Token x3 and 50,000 Coins as a gift via in-app email.
- Eligible players: Players who register before 23:59 on 2023/10/10 (UTC+9) and reach D3 Dan or above in 4-Player or 3-Player Ranked Matches before the event ends.
