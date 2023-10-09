 Skip to content

麻雀一番街 update for 9 October 2023

RiichiCity x LycorisRecoil Collaboration event Tenhou LycoReco is now live！

麻雀一番街 update for 9 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Event Now Live]

  1. Introducing the Tenhou LycoReco Event!
    • During the event, players can complete matches to earn Non-lethal Bullets, and claim rewards such as Lucky Tokens and event exclusive Tabletops in the Supplies section by collecting the required number of Bullets.
    • Players can complete Contact Missions to earn fantastic rewards and increase their Scouting Levels!
    • After reaching the required Scouting Level, players will be able to claim various rewards, including Lucky Tokens, event exclusive Tiles and Riichi Sticks, in the Intelligence Decoding section.
    • Players can participate in Amusement Park • Chinitsu Challenge, and receive corresponding rewards when a milestone of the overall progress is reached.


    ※ Please check the event page for more details.
    ※ Game data from Chinitsu Challenge will not count towards data related systems such as Missions and Achievements.
    Event duration: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/26 (Thur.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
    Exchange available: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)



  2. Lycoris Recoil Characters Limited-Time Gacha
    The Lycoris Recoil characters Nishikigi Chisato (CV: Anzai Chika), Inoue Takina (CV: Wakayama Shion), Nakahara Mizuki (CV: Koshimizu Ami) and Kurumi (CV: Kuno Misaki) will be introduced to Riichi City. Strengthen your ties with these stunning girls through mahjong matches!
    Event exclusive Gacha: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
    ※ Lycoris Recoil characters and decorations will not be available in the permanent Gacha pool after the event ends.



  3. Lycoris Recoil's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack Limited-Time Offer
    Available: the end of maintenance on 2023/10/09 (Mon.) - 2023/10/28 (Sat.) 23:59 (UTC+9)
    During this period, the following exclusive outfits and outfit packs will be available in the Shop. Don't miss out!
    ▼ Exclusive Outfits
    ◆ Nishikigi Chisato - Chisato's Summer
    ◆ Inoue Takina - Takina's Summer
    ◆ Nakahara Mizuki - Mizuki's Summer
    ◆ Kurumi - Kurumi's Summer




    ▼ Chisato's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
    ◆ Nishikigi Chisato - Chisato's Summer
    ◆ Tabletop - Chisato & Sea
    ◆ Tiles - First-Class Agent

▼ Takina's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Inoue Takina - Takina's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Takina & Sea
◆ Tiles - Second-Class Agent

▼ Mizuki's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Nakahara Mizuki - Mizuki's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Mizuki & Sea
◆ Tiles - Café LycoReco's Logo

▼ Kurumi's Summer Exclusive Outfit Pack
◆ Kurumi - Kurumi's Summer
◆ Tabletop - Kurumi & Sea
◆ Tiles - Legendary Hacker's Logo




4. Lycoris Recoil Collaboration Gift

  • When the event starts, all the eligible players will receive Lucky Token x3 and 50,000 Coins as a gift via in-app email.
  • Eligible players: Players who register before 23:59 on 2023/10/10 (UTC+9) and reach D3 Dan or above in 4-Player or 3-Player Ranked Matches before the event ends.

