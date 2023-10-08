Town Girls 0.3.3.1

Here's what's changed:

Fixed a bug where stalking Sierra would sometimes throw an error.

Fixed fourth question on Violet's second date.

Fixed a bug where Sierra's hub third date completed note would disappear in the dark.

Fixed a bug where inserting large objects did not kill you on the boy's side.

Added close button to Sierra's first date revisit.

Fixed a bug where balls/ovaries did not fill up after each date.

Fixed a bug where pissing in the jar would cause your bladder to fill up straight away.

Fixed a bug where the piss jar would fill up less when user has a full bladder.

Fixed a bug which caused your bladder to get stuck at full.