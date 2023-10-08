 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town Girls update for 8 October 2023

Town Girls 0.3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12386801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed:

  1. Fixed a bug where stalking Sierra would sometimes throw an error.

  2. Fixed fourth question on Violet's second date.

  3. Fixed a bug where Sierra's hub third date completed note would disappear in the dark.

  4. Fixed a bug where inserting large objects did not kill you on the boy's side.

  5. Added close button to Sierra's first date revisit.

  6. Fixed a bug where balls/ovaries did not fill up after each date.

  7. Fixed a bug where pissing in the jar would cause your bladder to fill up straight away.

  8. Fixed a bug where the piss jar would fill up less when user has a full bladder.

  9. Fixed a bug which caused your bladder to get stuck at full.

  10. Fixed a bug where returning from the gallery or stats page would fill your bladder up.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2212601 Depot 2212601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link