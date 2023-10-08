Update to versione 2.0!

Hello, my gummy dummy friends!

It took a long time to release this update, but there are two reasons why it happened:

The first reason is that I just released the Early Access version of my new game "Mercenaries of the Kingdom: First Blood".

I would be very happy if you would go and take a look at it :)

The second reason is that I spent a lot of time doing a complete rebalancing of Gummy's units.

The result is that Gummy Dummy Battles should now feel much more balanced in battles. Each unit should better reflect its cost.

Given the large amount of units present, it is possible that I missed some errors.

For this reason, please feel free to contact me via the Community Hub or email.

For the next updates, I will continue to hunt those cowardly bugs that didn't have the courage to reveal themselves in my presence!

Have a nice day, and see you at the next update!