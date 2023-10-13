▼ Ver1.2.2 Patch Notes

- Adjusted to allow selection of battle rules in Graded Match
- Fixed draw decision in online battles
- Adjusted "Select Side" in Graded Match Castle so that it does not keep missing
- Change default Select Side to Attack Side in Graded Match "Castle".
- Adjusted matching bands in Graded Match
- Fixed a bug that caused grade icons to fail to load
- Raised the number of Gems earned in Battle Offline from 50 to 100
- Fixed some communication errors
- Fixed other bugs
- Support for Steam's "Remote Play Together"
- Support for Steam's "Cloud Saves"
5000 Gems can be earned by updating to Ver. 1.2.2
The latest update data is required to play online elements.
Changed files in this update