SUPER BOMBERMAN R2 update for 13 October 2023

▼ Ver1.2.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12386742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  •  Adjusted to allow selection of battle rules in Graded Match
  •  Fixed draw decision in online battles
  •  Adjusted "Select Side" in Graded Match Castle so that it does not keep missing
  •  Change default Select Side to Attack Side in Graded Match "Castle".
  •  Adjusted matching bands in Graded Match
  •  Fixed a bug that caused grade icons to fail to load
  •  Raised the number of Gems earned in Battle Offline from 50 to 100
  •  Fixed some communication errors
  •  Fixed other bugs
  •  Support for Steam's "Remote Play Together"
  •  Support for Steam's "Cloud Saves"

 5000 Gems can be earned by updating to Ver. 1.2.2
 The latest update data is required to play online elements.

