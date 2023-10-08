 Skip to content

Ludus Mortis update for 8 October 2023

Version 0.9.29

Ludus Mortis update for 8 October 2023

Version 0.9.29

Changelog:

  • Fixed Level 10 skill for Provocator
  • Unused supplies are now saved if you complete the dungeon (you lose 75% supplies if you escape from the dungeon and 100% supplies if your party is destroyed)
  • Added a cap for the number of supplies that you can have
  • Fixed the secrets count for every dungeon
  • Fixed the "scared" status
  • Fixed mass healing effects
  • Added an alert for general status effects (like Magic Vision or Sickness) that are about to expire
  • Gladiators selling price is now based on how many quests they have completed instead of their level
  • Increased the delay after a Sentinel see the party before it starts seeking again
  • Fixed Turn undead effect
  • Fixed auto-recycle for magic items
  • Improved memory management to reduce memory leak
  • Fixed durability that didn't increase with the mastery level
  • The grid for the Masteries now is divided in groups of 4 instead of 5 (because you actually obtain upgrades every 4 levels)

