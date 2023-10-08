Version 0.9.29

Changelog:
- Fixed Level 10 skill for Provocator
- Unused supplies are now saved if you complete the dungeon (you lose 75% supplies if you escape from the dungeon and 100% supplies if your party is destroyed)
- Added a cap for the number of supplies that you can have
- Fixed the secrets count for every dungeon
- Fixed the "scared" status
- Fixed mass healing effects
- Added an alert for general status effects (like Magic Vision or Sickness) that are about to expire
- Gladiators selling price is now based on how many quests they have completed instead of their level
- Increased the delay after a Sentinel see the party before it starts seeking again
- Fixed Turn undead effect
- Fixed auto-recycle for magic items
- Improved memory management to reduce memory leak
- Fixed durability that didn't increase with the mastery level
- The grid for the Masteries now is divided in groups of 4 instead of 5 (because you actually obtain upgrades every 4 levels)
Changed files in this update