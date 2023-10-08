 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

多炮塔神教 测试版 update for 8 October 2023

0.3.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12386636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two new AA vehicles: M16 and AS42 from Italy!
  • The Pz.III Z now has its own unique boss battle music!
  • Optimized the dynamic music system and added a jukebox panel in the options menu, allowing you to listen to the dynamic music in this game! Dynamic music changes based on in-game events. Currently, you will experience this change after encountering an enemy boss, which is quite interesting. Many thanks to one of my game players for composing these cool tracks!
  • Fixed a bug where the Crusader AA Mk II had half the actual firing rate.
  • Now, when the game is in windowed mode, you can freely drag and resize the game window.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link