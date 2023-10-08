- Added two new AA vehicles: M16 and AS42 from Italy!
- The Pz.III Z now has its own unique boss battle music!
- Optimized the dynamic music system and added a jukebox panel in the options menu, allowing you to listen to the dynamic music in this game! Dynamic music changes based on in-game events. Currently, you will experience this change after encountering an enemy boss, which is quite interesting. Many thanks to one of my game players for composing these cool tracks!
- Fixed a bug where the Crusader AA Mk II had half the actual firing rate.
- Now, when the game is in windowed mode, you can freely drag and resize the game window.
多炮塔神教 测试版 update for 8 October 2023
0.3.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update