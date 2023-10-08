early access v1.12

Highlights
- 10 new card items have been added to the game! There are 48 now!
- Cards that display stat scalings have clearer wording.
Before
After
- Bug fix: Enemy attack range was sometimes displayed incorrectly. All attacks go over empty tiles, but the enemy attack range didn't always reflect that. Now it does!
- Some smaller bug fixes.
Balance changes
Card items
-
Kiwi
- Heal on play ignoring Undead: 5 >>> 3
-
Orange
- Heal on play ignoring Undead: 10 >>> 6
-
Pear
- Heal on play ignoring Undead: 20 >>> 10
-
Peach
- Heal on play ignoring Undead: 40 >>> 20
Cards
-
Surprise Attack (Rogue)
- Mana cost: 4 >>> 3
- Extra attack for each Stealth stack removed: 25% (unchanged)
- Extra attack now has a cap of +200%.
- Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare
-
Healing Shot (Sentinel)
- Mana cost: 3 >>> 5
-
Healing Technique (Sentinel)
- Mana cost: 1 >>> 2
-
Mark (Sentinel)
- Enemy evasion reduced: 10 >>> 15
-
Soul Strike (Bruiser)
- Mana cost: 3 >>> 4
-
Unexpected Foraging (Sentinel)
- Now Dispels on cast.
Classes
-
Assassin
- Base Attack: 30 >>> 40
Trinkets
-
Assassin Dagger I
- Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 1 (unchanged)
-
Assassin Dagger II
- Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 2 >>> 1
- Team flanking attack bonus: 15 >>> 20
-
Assassin Dagger III
- Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 3 >>> 1
- Team flanking attack bonus: 25 >>> 40
Changed files in this update