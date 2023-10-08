 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 8 October 2023

early access v1.12

early access v1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 10 new card items have been added to the game! There are 48 now!










  • Cards that display stat scalings have clearer wording.

Before

After

  • Bug fix: Enemy attack range was sometimes displayed incorrectly. All attacks go over empty tiles, but the enemy attack range didn't always reflect that. Now it does!
  • Some smaller bug fixes.

Balance changes

Card items

  • Kiwi

    • Heal on play ignoring Undead: 5 >>> 3

  • Orange

    • Heal on play ignoring Undead: 10 >>> 6

  • Pear

    • Heal on play ignoring Undead: 20 >>> 10

  • Peach

    • Heal on play ignoring Undead: 40 >>> 20
Cards

  • Surprise Attack (Rogue)

    • Mana cost: 4 >>> 3
    • Extra attack for each Stealth stack removed: 25% (unchanged)
    • Extra attack now has a cap of +200%.
    • Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare

  • Healing Shot (Sentinel)

    • Mana cost: 3 >>> 5

  • Healing Technique (Sentinel)

    • Mana cost: 1 >>> 2

  • Mark (Sentinel)

    • Enemy evasion reduced: 10 >>> 15

  • Soul Strike (Bruiser)

    • Mana cost: 3 >>> 4

  • Unexpected Foraging (Sentinel)

    • Now Dispels on cast.
Classes

  • Assassin

    • Base Attack: 30 >>> 40
Trinkets

  • Assassin Dagger I

    • Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 1 (unchanged)

  • Assassin Dagger II

    • Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 2 >>> 1
    • Team flanking attack bonus: 15 >>> 20

  • Assassin Dagger III

    • Attack increase after each flanking strike or kill: 3 >>> 1
    • Team flanking attack bonus: 25 >>> 40

