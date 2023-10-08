10.8补丁 Patch10.8

更新了右上角提示框的点击范围，没有箭头的时候不需要点击，自己就会消失，不影响移动了。

左上角添加了游戏指南，优化了玩家体验。

The click range of the prompt box in the upper right corner has been updated. When there is no arrow, there is no need to click, and it will disappear without affecting movement.

The game guide has been added in the upper left corner to optimize the player experience.

The English version of the guide is currently being produced and will be launched later. We apologize for any inconvenience caused