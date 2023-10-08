1.15.4 live on Beta branch

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
- Improve general performance.
Interface
- [noparse][Preference] Add section to theme and hotkey pages.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Holding ctrl while dragging junction to group now creates new input with the corresponding type.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector, Color, Palette] Selecting a color from the color, palette panel now applies that color to the active input in the inspector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Show properties of the current context (expect global) when not selecting any nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][CurveBox] Improve display, grid, and zooming control.[/noparse]
- [noparse][CurveBox] Holding ctrl to snap value.[/noparse]
Node
- Node now uses partial graph rendering which should only update nodes that have its content changed.
- New audioBit datatype for working with audio files.
- New array convolute, array composite nodes.
- New group thumbnail node.
- New fluid renderer with group output node.
- Rendering time now measures cache storing, and loading time.
- Add remappable shortcuts to node tools.
- Atlas datatype is now merged with surface type.
- Add atlas compatibility to most? array processor nodes.
- [noparse][Export] Add indexed subformats for PNG file.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Gif, Image animation] Add properties parity (animation speed, loop modes) and custom frame order mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Rename wiggle to direction wiggle.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Add a new wiggle category with position, rotation, scale, and direction wiggles.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Wiggle now uses amplitude and period instead of range.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Improve curve evaluation performance.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Add trigger spawn condition.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Spawn amount now can be set to a random range.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Audio] Now use audioBit datatype instead of pure array to improve performance.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Audio File In] Add mono conversion property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Audio window] Now only accept audioBit datatype.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Audio window] Rework node internal. New cursor location, and step properties.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Frame] Add label scale, blend label property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pin] Simplify the node and improve UX.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Bar / Graph] Add color over value property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Bar / Graph] Line graph now gains 1-pixel extra spacing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rigidbody Object] Object now only relies on position value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Rigidbody Render] Add round position property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D] Add anchor property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Add warning when loading model too large to preview.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Now use non-blocking model loading.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Execute Shell] Add confirmation dialog when running the node the first time.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Shift + right-click to change brush size.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Multi-frames support.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Separate Shape] Now always auto-update.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group Input] Node initialize with "any" type, type set automatically to the first connection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Evaluate Curve] Add "animated" property to automatically set progress to the current timeline.[/noparse]
- [noparse][FluidSim] Domain settings are moved to the group node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Fluid Render Domain] Add auto-update property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Texture Remap] Add an option to set the dimension to RG map instead of surface input.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Audio Volume] Volume calculation is now separated into a separate node.[/noparse]
Bug
- [noparse][TextBox] Fix setting cursor with the mouse not set properly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextBox] Fix selecting text with the cursor not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextBox] Fix sometimes clicking outside the box does not apply the value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][CurveBox] Fix right-clicking brings up the context menu.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group input] Fix error when loading gradient from collection.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group Input] Fix curve datatype does not show up in the inspector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Group output] Fix output junction not disappearing when set to invisible.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D] Fix local rotation sometime goes sicko mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][3D obj] Fix wrong material order.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Statistic] The dummy value is now hidden in the inspector.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Add Fluid, Velocity] Fix velocity error when using colored material.[/noparse]
- Fix node caching even when not using onion skin.
- Fix crashes when pasting an image from the clipboard. (Pasting image from clipboard is not supported so it should do nothing.)
- Fix connecting value on top of the already connected junction in the dynamic input node (without pressing ctrl) add the connection to the end instead of replacing it.
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in beta branch