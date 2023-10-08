Update 4.08 - Prestige Generator & Manual Saving

Added back auto-saving

Added 3 new buttons to the main page

Manual Save - Creates a new, separate savegame meant as a failsave/backup. Make sure to click this red button every time you close the game and every now and again.

Manual Load - Loads the manual save.

Load Autosave - Loads your regular save game that is created from the autosave.

- Added the Prestige generator.

After you prestige at least 1 time, a new bar will start filling, based on the times you prestiged.

So, at prestige 1, it will generate 1 out of 1million. After it fills, you get 1 prestige point.

At prestige 2 it will 2 out of 1 million, so twice as fast.

So, now it's worth it to prestige more than once. You also have a steady supply of prestige points which you can spend on upgrades more consistently than before.

Your savegame should not be affected by any of the changes. Sorry to everyone, who has experienced issues with their savegame and have lost their progress.

I was able to implement the prestige generator this fast, because I use the same mechanic in my new idle game. This is also the reason why I am not updating this game more frequently. The new game will be about food, instead of drugs. It's nearing the finish line and I hope for a better launch, than drugs and crime idles.

Thank you all for playing. If you experience any issues/bugs with the new update, then please let me know in the steam discussions tab.

Have fun.