Fixed the bug of certain skills on the new Flying Sword secret being dealing no damage. Fixed the bug of incorrect attributes in consecutive reincarnations. Added special effects to some lineage fusions. Increased the burden weight of the adventurer's backpack. Fixed the bug of incorrect descriptions on some lineage materials. Enhanced the drop of Scroll Crystals. Fixed the bug of Guard mission time. Added a white scythe and long spears to the Aged Rusty Armor. Adjusted the adventurer's initial equipment, adding adventurers who use scythes and long spears. Removed medium and high-level jailors from the Titan Beast collection. Cancelled the maintenance cost of accessories like Earth Spirit Pearl that reduce maintenance fee. Fixed the bug of the hot air balloon station trapping adventurers. Optimised the display of the exploration log. Fixed the bug of incorrect maintenance fee for the buildings. Fixed the bug of the inability to shelf products at the flight experience store.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com