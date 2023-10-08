Major Classic Sport Driving update!

🔹New challenges available!

Say hi to the weekly (Monday - Friday) and weekend official challenges!😀

They're here for even more competition, with more time to learn the tracks than the daily races!

(the daily races will come back later!)

🔹Shorter and more intense races!

Our last poll on Twitter said that you wanted the official races to be slightly shorter. That's ready!😀

The solo campaign is not affected, and retains its full 1h30 length (that is, if you're a champion!😉).

🔹New season!

The track generator switched to a new season, with also shorter and more intense races.

The races are still longer than the weekly/weekend challenges, but the new format should make learning the track easier.😀

Each track code now leads to a completely different track! Check what your favorite codes have become!🤪

(you can still access the previous season by adding .b7 at then end of the track code!)

We hope you'll like this new version!

Let's see who will win the very first weekend and weekly challenges!👀

Sylvain, Jill, Philipp, Koscape, Laurent, Andrew🕹️