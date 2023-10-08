 Skip to content

My Garage update for 8 October 2023

Update 08/10

Update 08/10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added sandblaster
Reworked small track in starter map, and added small usable garage there
Park sign now movable only with move tool and cars spawn a little further away from it
Added paint booth in service center (choose color and get your car painted)
Steering wheel rotation now can also be changed in esc menu

