 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom Shell update for 8 October 2023

Small update: Version 1.002

Share · View all patches · Build 12386245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the teleport system. Now the player can choose which tower to teleport to. The fast travel is available early in the game.
  • Add one more Mnemona's tower in the Old Witch's Forest.
  • Other small updates.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom Shell Content Depot 1154091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link