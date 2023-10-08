- Updated the teleport system. Now the player can choose which tower to teleport to. The fast travel is available early in the game.
- Add one more Mnemona's tower in the Old Witch's Forest.
- Other small updates.
Kingdom Shell update for 8 October 2023
Small update: Version 1.002
