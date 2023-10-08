October 8th Hot-Fix Content

Dear Commtheder,

we started a non-stop hotfix of the server on October 8th. The issues fixed are as follows:

1、Fixed the issue that Salvia Fairy's skill-【Nostalgia of Flame】related lv.3 Sanguine effect sometimes did not take effect

2、Fixed the issue that if Coffin Morrigan's skill-【Chain of Asclepius】triggered with the equipment【Piety】together, the game will stack. Now they will not take effect together

3、Now if 【Wild Sacrificer】's damage dealt to hero will kill the Blackguard, it will no longer trigger the damge effect

4、Fixed the display issue on Front Reset

Discord: https://discord.gg/CWqhwjVbSk

The Book of Yog Team