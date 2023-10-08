October 8 Updates

Here is the list of updates:
- Menu correction: when an information window opened from the menu, the game automatically went into a safe zone.
- Correction of display of the end of combat screen: when the combat exceeded 5 turns, the XP multiplication indicator in the victory screen displayed a multiplier less than 1
- The safe zones in the Bazzya region did not have a camp background image.
- Fixed the entrance to Ribaer and Gwendoline's house which led... to Zoltae's house!
- Fixed some blades of grass floating in Bazzya village (near Annabelle's house)
- Fixed the discussion with Frédéric who suggested lying to him each time we returned to the discussion... and which allowed the experience to be taken each time!
- Fixed the incessant display of ally or enemy windows during combat, when the cursor was placed between two inserts.
- Graphical improvement of character LODs that glowed when you were at a certain distance.
- Clarification of the indications of the houses in the village: those where you can enter indicate a door, those which have a word, the interaction icon and the one without anything... nothing!
- Correction of the dialogue of John the Simplet who proposed to lie again when spoken to for a second time... on a text which was not the correct one.
Changed files in this update