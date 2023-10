Share · View all patches · Build 12386213 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for enjoying Hele's Undersea City Project.

We have fixed some issues that we are currently confirming.

We have fixed certain architectural issues.

We will continue to update the game to fix bugs and make it more enjoyable to play.

Thank you for your continued support of "Hele's Undersea City Project".