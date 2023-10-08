Staff Updates and Bug Fixes

Updates
- Staff training animations added.
- Staff wear caps to make them more identifiable.
- Staff motivation and skill improves with client feedback.
Bugs
- Clicking menu options does not affect pause state of game
- Staff making clients happy fixed
Changed files in this update