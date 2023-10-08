 Skip to content

Gym Empire update for 8 October 2023

Staff Updates and Bug Fixes

Updates

  • Staff training animations added.
  • Staff wear caps to make them more identifiable.
  • Staff motivation and skill improves with client feedback.

Bugs

  • Clicking menu options does not affect pause state of game
  • Staff making clients happy fixed

