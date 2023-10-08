Age of Refoging v 1.07 Update Patch

Age of Reforging Patch 1.07:
New Content:
- Added a new cave in Westone inhabited by a powerful enemy, the Cyclops, waiting for players to challenge and collect rare materials.
Bug Fix:
- Fixed a bug where the ronin arena matches would not work properly.
- Fixed the bug where temporary followers would spawn repeatedly.
- Fixed the bug where temporary followers would decrease their satiety and energy values.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck after the Refugee's quest, helping Garrod and the Refugee resist Tullio.
- Fixed the bug where enemies that were knocked away received too much power.
- Fixed the bug where NPCs wouldn't target enemies properly with some skills.
- Fixed the bug where ghost enemies disappeared with incorrect effects.
- Fixed the issue of teammates' hair wearing molds with their helmets.
- Fixed the issue where bandits did not show their hair.
- Fixed the issue that when multiple Aura (ex: Commander) class effects stacked, the one with the lowest level took effect.
- Fixed the bug that when adding points, returning specialty/Talents/skill points, the points were not restored.
- Fixed the bug that the store interface does not pop up after the material merchant dialog on Pirate Island.
- Fixed the bug that the dialog of the doctor in Brea is wrong.
- Fixed the bug that the location of the vendors in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where the interactable objects in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where the roof of a house in Wolford Village would not be hidden correctly.
- Fixed a bug where dark damage was displayed incorrectly on the weapon tips screen.
Quest Related:
Swells :
[spoiler]- Fix the bug where it was possible to advance the quest without convincing Teodulo.
- Fix the bug where it is possible to repeatedly ask Teodulo and failing to convince him results in repeating the quest.
- Fix the bug where pressing space too fast during the drinking quest phase will cause the black screen and get stuck.
- Fix the bug that the quest marker on Teodulo is not removed after the quest is completed.
- Fix the bug that you can reveal Captain Eric's trick to Teodulo without using Scholarly to recognize it.
- Fix the bug where the text pay option did not have a pay prompt.
- Fixes an issue where some questioning options would not exit the dialog after Teodulo was in the party.[/spoiler]
Devil of Kiren:
[spoiler]- Fixed the issue where the quest is unable to proceed in some instances.[/spoiler]
The missing golds.
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the player could not attack the Gremlin.[/spoiler]
**
Optimization:**
- Optimized quest details for the Warden Forest dungeon by adding some quest steps and instructions.
- Modified the special effects of Izumo's Dragon Armor and added a description.
- It now takes 72 hours for a character to die after falling into extreme hunger and fatigue.
- Optimized the effect of everyone huddling together and pushing each other when more characters are caught in a melee.
- The view panel now shows the target character's Faction.
Changed files in this update