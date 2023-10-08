Age of Refoging v 1.07 Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12386143 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Age of Reforging Patch 1.07:

New Content:

Added a new cave in Westone inhabited by a powerful enemy, the Cyclops, waiting for players to challenge and collect rare materials.

Bug Fix:

Fixed a bug where the ronin arena matches would not work properly.

Fixed the bug where temporary followers would spawn repeatedly.

Fixed the bug where temporary followers would decrease their satiety and energy values.

Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck after the Refugee's quest, helping Garrod and the Refugee resist Tullio.

Fixed the bug where enemies that were knocked away received too much power.

Fixed the bug where NPCs wouldn't target enemies properly with some skills.

Fixed the bug where ghost enemies disappeared with incorrect effects.

Fixed the issue of teammates' hair wearing molds with their helmets.

Fixed the issue where bandits did not show their hair.

Fixed the issue that when multiple Aura (ex: Commander) class effects stacked, the one with the lowest level took effect.

Fixed the bug that when adding points, returning specialty/Talents/skill points, the points were not restored.

Fixed the bug that the store interface does not pop up after the material merchant dialog on Pirate Island.

Fixed the bug that the dialog of the doctor in Brea is wrong.

Fixed the bug that the location of the vendors in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.

Fixed a bug where the interactable objects in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.

Fixed a bug where the roof of a house in Wolford Village would not be hidden correctly.

Fixed a bug where dark damage was displayed incorrectly on the weapon tips screen.

Quest Related:

Swells :

[spoiler]- Fix the bug where it was possible to advance the quest without convincing Teodulo.

Fix the bug where it is possible to repeatedly ask Teodulo and failing to convince him results in repeating the quest.

Fix the bug where pressing space too fast during the drinking quest phase will cause the black screen and get stuck.

Fix the bug that the quest marker on Teodulo is not removed after the quest is completed.

Fix the bug that you can reveal Captain Eric's trick to Teodulo without using Scholarly to recognize it.

Fix the bug where the text pay option did not have a pay prompt.

Fixes an issue where some questioning options would not exit the dialog after Teodulo was in the party.[/spoiler]



Devil of Kiren:

[spoiler]- Fixed the issue where the quest is unable to proceed in some instances.[/spoiler]

The missing golds.

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the player could not attack the Gremlin.[/spoiler]

**

Optimization:**