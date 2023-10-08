 Skip to content

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 8 October 2023

Age of Refoging v 1.07 Update Patch

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 8 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Age of Reforging Patch 1.07:

New Content:

  • Added a new cave in Westone inhabited by a powerful enemy, the Cyclops, waiting for players to challenge and collect rare materials.

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed a bug where the ronin arena matches would not work properly.
  • Fixed the bug where temporary followers would spawn repeatedly.
  • Fixed the bug where temporary followers would decrease their satiety and energy values.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck after the Refugee's quest, helping Garrod and the Refugee resist Tullio.
  • Fixed the bug where enemies that were knocked away received too much power.
  • Fixed the bug where NPCs wouldn't target enemies properly with some skills.
  • Fixed the bug where ghost enemies disappeared with incorrect effects.
  • Fixed the issue of teammates' hair wearing molds with their helmets.
  • Fixed the issue where bandits did not show their hair.
  • Fixed the issue that when multiple Aura (ex: Commander) class effects stacked, the one with the lowest level took effect.
  • Fixed the bug that when adding points, returning specialty/Talents/skill points, the points were not restored.
  • Fixed the bug that the store interface does not pop up after the material merchant dialog on Pirate Island.
  • Fixed the bug that the dialog of the doctor in Brea is wrong.
  • Fixed the bug that the location of the vendors in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug where the interactable objects in multiple town and village scenarios was incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug where the roof of a house in Wolford Village would not be hidden correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where dark damage was displayed incorrectly on the weapon tips screen.

Swells :
[spoiler]- Fix the bug where it was possible to advance the quest without convincing Teodulo.

  • Fix the bug where it is possible to repeatedly ask Teodulo and failing to convince him results in repeating the quest.
  • Fix the bug where pressing space too fast during the drinking quest phase will cause the black screen and get stuck.
  • Fix the bug that the quest marker on Teodulo is not removed after the quest is completed.
  • Fix the bug that you can reveal Captain Eric's trick to Teodulo without using Scholarly to recognize it.
  • Fix the bug where the text pay option did not have a pay prompt.
  • Fixes an issue where some questioning options would not exit the dialog after Teodulo was in the party.[/spoiler]

    Devil of Kiren:
    [spoiler]- Fixed the issue where the quest is unable to proceed in some instances.[/spoiler]

The missing golds.
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the player could not attack the Gremlin.[/spoiler]

**

Optimization:**

  • Optimized quest details for the Warden Forest dungeon by adding some quest steps and instructions.
  • Modified the special effects of Izumo's Dragon Armor and added a description.
  • It now takes 72 hours for a character to die after falling into extreme hunger and fatigue.
  • Optimized the effect of everyone huddling together and pushing each other when more characters are caught in a melee.
  • The view panel now shows the target character's Faction.

