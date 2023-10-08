Patch 0.1012

Share · View all patches · Build 12386095 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Reverted Rollback of 0.1011

We had to roll back patch 0.1011 due to a newly introduced bug to tree code. With 0.1012, we've gotten the original 0.1011 patch notes into the game. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1419850/view/3723971545009649814

The employee system should be a lot more stable with this patch.

We are planning to slow down our rapid patches starting next week to focus on optimizing the game and fixing any remaining save issues!

0.1012 Changelog

➡️ Gameplay Changes

Added more hints to the North Star Component questline to help guide players forward

You will now be allowed to load other players' save files, so that you can move around who hosts the game easier

Added more items to loot tables

Added more guidance to some North Star Component quests

⚙️ Optimizations

Removed a lot of unnecessary debug logs, which should help with memory usage over long play sessions

🛠️ Fixes