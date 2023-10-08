Patch 0.1012

Reverted Rollback of 0.1011
We had to roll back patch 0.1011 due to a newly introduced bug to tree code. With 0.1012, we've gotten the original 0.1011 patch notes into the game. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1419850/view/3723971545009649814
The employee system should be a lot more stable with this patch.
We are planning to slow down our rapid patches starting next week to focus on optimizing the game and fixing any remaining save issues!
0.1012 Changelog
➡️ Gameplay Changes
- Added more hints to the North Star Component questline to help guide players forward
- You will now be allowed to load other players' save files, so that you can move around who hosts the game easier
- Added more items to loot tables
- Added more guidance to some North Star Component quests
⚙️ Optimizations
- Removed a lot of unnecessary debug logs, which should help with memory usage over long play sessions
🛠️ Fixes
- Fixed items placed in purchased inventory slots not saving items in them for clients
- Fixed scenario where footsteps wouldn't play at a high enough elevation on terrain
- Fixed dark grass playing sand fx instead of grass fx when stepped on
- Fixed a few more potential disconnects with the employee system
- Fixed clients placing waiting queues causing them to fall on the ground instead
- Fixed boomboxes not playing any audio
- Fixed another case where you could get stuck on the start screen
Changed files in this update