Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 8 October 2023

Update 1.1.7.2

Build 12386070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.7.1 --> 1.1.7.2 Hotfixes:

  • Fixed a random crash that occurred during traveling (DivergentWaveController.StartFadeout)

Minor Changes:

  • Brought back the ship wake trail, slightly tweaked it to get rid of stretch artifacts, but some hiccups still remain, which we will improve later
  • Improved facility performance when utilizing a lot of facility orders

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved the issue that caused a crash when using the supply station slider to refill in some occasions
  • Fixed "Reactive Shielding" and "Medium Reactive Shielding" passive not working properly
  • Resolved the persistence black screen issue that occurred in the rare case when a player won and lost a battle simultaneously
  • Resolved Constantine's quest loophole

