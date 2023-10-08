Update 1.1.7.2

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
1.1.7.1 --> 1.1.7.2 Hotfixes:
- Fixed a random crash that occurred during traveling (DivergentWaveController.StartFadeout)
Minor Changes:
- Brought back the ship wake trail, slightly tweaked it to get rid of stretch artifacts, but some hiccups still remain, which we will improve later
- Improved facility performance when utilizing a lot of facility orders
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved the issue that caused a crash when using the supply station slider to refill in some occasions
- Fixed "Reactive Shielding" and "Medium Reactive Shielding" passive not working properly
- Resolved the persistence black screen issue that occurred in the rare case when a player won and lost a battle simultaneously
- Resolved Constantine's quest loophole
