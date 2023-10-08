Experience Faster and Flawless Management in City Game Studio v1.15.5!



Hey City Game Studio Enthusiasts!

I'm thrilled to introduce the latest update, City Game Studio v1.15.5, designed to supercharge your game development empire with improved performance and a smoother experience!

Optimized Efficiency

I've been working diligently to enhance your gameplay experience. With optimizations, label rendering is now up to 125% faster, while chart rendering has gained a 10 to 22% boost. You'll notice the difference as you navigate your way through the bustling world of game development.

Bug Squashing

No update is complete without bug fixes. In this version, old savegames no longer store destroyed buildings, ensuring a cleaner experience. Developers in the building/studio manager now sport the correct icon, revving up the game's pace. Plus, some labels have been given the right format for a polished look.

As always, these improvements are a result of your valuable feedback and my dedication as a solo developer. Your support keeps City Game Studio thriving and evolving!

Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. Dive into City Game Studio v1.15.5 and experience the optimization firsthand. Let's continue crafting gaming legends and shape the industry together.

Stay creative and game on!

Best regards,

Xavier aka Binogure