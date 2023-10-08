 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 8 October 2023

V1.2.1 Update Description

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The prompt for coordinates has been updated, making it easier for you to communicate with friends online during wartime. You can activate it through the tip button or set it to always on in settings

