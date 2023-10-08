The prompt for coordinates has been updated, making it easier for you to communicate with friends online during wartime. You can activate it through the tip button or set it to always on in settings
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 8 October 2023
V1.2.1 Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2472141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update