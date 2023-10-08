 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.12.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12385945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Button descriptions now properly fit in the text box again.

-Fixed HSV consistency across menu buttons.

-Animated ore mining facility sprites.

-Fixed audio not resuming when exiting the pause menu using the "resume" button.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2562932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link