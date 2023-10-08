Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.12.2023

Changelog:
-Button descriptions now properly fit in the text box again.
-Fixed HSV consistency across menu buttons.
-Animated ore mining facility sprites.
-Fixed audio not resuming when exiting the pause menu using the "resume" button.
