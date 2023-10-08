크로노 아크 EA 2.0b 핫픽스

bug fix
- The issue where the game could not be loaded when the game was over by the final boss in Hope Mode has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where players could not escape the Red wilderness in Challenge Mode.
- Fixed an issue where free mode could not be entered after the final story. (A bug that still only allowed you to progress through the final story)
- Fixed an issue where loop animations and some maps in the final battle looked strange.
- Fixed an issue where skills were sometimes not presented randomly when using a skill book.
balance
- helia Pain debuff hit rate has increased.
changes
- Modified to move directly to the ending credits when the final boss is defeated in free mode.
- Changed the UI to display an exclamation mark if the book that allows you to revisit the final story has not been opened after the story has progressed.
Changed files in this update