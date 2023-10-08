 Skip to content

建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 8 October 2023

2023.10.08更新说明

1、修正宝物装备锻造等级错误的问题。
2、修正麻痹等状态下人物移动卡死的问题。
3、修正特殊情况下枪兵的攻击可以穿透障碍的问题。

