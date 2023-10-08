2023.10.8 Update: Cubism SDK 5

Version: 2023.8.13 -> 2023.10.8
-
Added Cubism SDK 5 support
-
Live2D/Spine Editor: Added 'Render Size' option
-
Live2D/Spine Editor: Custom 'Snapshot Size' (256-4096)
-
Live2D/Spine Editor: Some improvements
