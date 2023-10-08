Season Live Test & More V0.43

New:
- Multiplayer Live Test starting in just a few days on 12th October!!! Expect some issue but this test will heavily contribute to a smooth release.
- 1 Ascension Perk which unlock after A#10 and provide some QoL to Expedition.
- 4 Ascension Milestone added (into some existing one and a new one for A#18), all affecting the Farming Bonus.
- Farming 9th Plant is now available with the improvement upgrade for it.
- 2 Contagion with double bonus for the main game, they unlock at e35 and e40 Fries.
Updated:
- Various price in the Farming have been changed (some that no one has reach yet).
- Auto Buy Farming Shop Page 1 Perk will now buy faster.
- Worms Quantity Leaderboard has been switched to log10 due to it almost reaching e308.
Changed files in this update