Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 8 October 2023

Season Live Test & More V0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 12385881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Multiplayer Live Test starting in just a few days on 12th October!!! Expect some issue but this test will heavily contribute to a smooth release.
  • 1 Ascension Perk which unlock after A#10 and provide some QoL to Expedition.
  • 4 Ascension Milestone added (into some existing one and a new one for A#18), all affecting the Farming Bonus.
  • Farming 9th Plant is now available with the improvement upgrade for it.
  • 2 Contagion with double bonus for the main game, they unlock at e35 and e40 Fries.

Updated:

  • Various price in the Farming have been changed (some that no one has reach yet).
  • Auto Buy Farming Shop Page 1 Perk will now buy faster.
  • Worms Quantity Leaderboard has been switched to log10 due to it almost reaching e308.

