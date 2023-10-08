Notice of mini update

Thank you for enjoying Hele's Undersea City Project.

We have fixed and improved some bugs confirmed in ver1.0.1.

<Improved Convenience>

.

-The current location is now highlighted even during end-of-road construction

.

<balance adjustment>

The amount of air required for building and leveling up Mira's flowers has been reduced to 0.

<Grabble Fixes>

The following bugs have been fixed.

-The behavior of the game's clear status sometimes did not work properly in certain environments and situations

.

Issue where, when starting a new game, buildings that had been released in the previous data may have already been researched

.

-Problem with achievements being cancelled even though all oparts have not been collected

.

-Problem with story EP3 not being viewable after starting in the middle of the story, even though the conditions are met

.

Issue where the game screen cannot be zoomed in or out under certain circumstances

.

-Problem with being able to build or relocate outside of an area

.

<direction correction>

-Corrected the position of ruby (furigana) in scenarios

.

-Fixed a problem in which dialogue from another scene was inserted in some episodes.

<Known bugs currently confirmed>

[h2].

-Problem that in rare cases when firing torpedoes during search, the animation would stop and progress would become impossible

.

We have confirmed that this occurs when repeatedly hitting the button while the animation is playing, and we are currently working on fixing the issue.

We have confirmed that this does not affect normal play, so we ask for your cooperation in refraining from hitting repeatedly during animations.

・Issue where the game may crash if the relocation is repeated repeatedly over a short period of time

.

The game may be forced to terminate if relocation is continued repeatedly in a way that was not originally anticipated.

Although this is a bug that does not occur in normal game play,

We are working to confirm and correct this issue, so please be patient.

We will continue to fix the issue and update the game to make it even more enjoyable to play.

Thank you for your continued support of "Hele's Undersea City Project".