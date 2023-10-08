 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 8 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.11 Update

Last edited by Wendy

This 0.5.11 (Hotfix) update reflects some improvements and bug fixes.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where the Sato NPC was created in the wrong location during the main mission.

Updates will be applied after stability has been confirmed.

