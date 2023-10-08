Update #1, Fall

Hey everyone, got a bit late with this update

Autumn came (yeh, october..), so it's natural for nature to change it's color!

So, what's new?

Added:

Autumn, now you can change the season in the menu. It's just colors, no functionality, so play as you want



Revival - now it's possible to revive cuboys at the Shrine for a price!



Food - now Food and Wheat numbers get red when you have negative income

Back home button - always gets you to your village

x0.5 speed - always available, slows time

Stars in menu - Now there will be bright stars for each player who plays right now C:

Very small tutorial window with on the start of the map (but only for 1 time)

Fields now can snap to each other, when building Field press R to toggle Snap mode

Fixed:

Camera speed now should be a bit faster, FPS-independent

x3 speed button now works after load\regress

Achivement "Friend of tree" now achieves correctly

Achievements for 250-500-1000 throws now achieves correctly

Changed:

Time till cuboys die is now 3x longer

Gold is capped to Max Capacity (no more millions :C)

Speed multiplier turns off in Fishing mode

That's all for now.

About known issues:

Deleted bridge can load again

Camera bump at map edges works strange and sends you to zero location

Next update will be about new buildings, i think.

Thanks all, see ya!