Update #1, Fall

Hey everyone, got a bit late with this update
Autumn came (yeh, october..), so it's natural for nature to change it's color!
So, what's new?
Added:
Autumn, now you can change the season in the menu. It's just colors, no functionality, so play as you want
Revival - now it's possible to revive cuboys at the Shrine for a price!
Food - now Food and Wheat numbers get red when you have negative income
Back home button - always gets you to your village
x0.5 speed - always available, slows time
Stars in menu - Now there will be bright stars for each player who plays right now C:
Very small tutorial window with on the start of the map (but only for 1 time)
Fields now can snap to each other, when building Field press R to toggle Snap mode
Fixed:
Camera speed now should be a bit faster, FPS-independent
x3 speed button now works after load\regress
Achivement "Friend of tree" now achieves correctly
Achievements for 250-500-1000 throws now achieves correctly
Changed:
Time till cuboys die is now 3x longer
Gold is capped to Max Capacity (no more millions :C)
Speed multiplier turns off in Fishing mode
That's all for now.
About known issues:
Deleted bridge can load again
Camera bump at map edges works strange and sends you to zero location
Next update will be about new buildings, i think.
Thanks all, see ya!
Changed files in this update