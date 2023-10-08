 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 8 October 2023

Update 1.72-6 Patch Notes

Update 1.72-6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated Unity version to 2017.4 (please let me know if you notice any strange issues)

  • If you didn't take the money from the editor office and decide to fight the border patrols, the game will give you 500 rubles for free

  • Added a quest given to you by Artyom to cook a couple of dishes for him, as a tutorial for cooking

  • Fixed a cosmetic bug with inventory management

  • Fixed a bug where the border patrols can walk around the wall while you can't

  • Added a deadzone for left analog stick when you use it to control the cursor

  • Improved the navmesh at the water treatment plant so that NPCs can go inside the concrete tube and on top of it

  • Reduced the volume of screaming for the elite ghouls




  
