Updated Unity version to 2017.4 (please let me know if you notice any strange issues)
If you didn't take the money from the editor office and decide to fight the border patrols, the game will give you 500 rubles for free
Added a quest given to you by Artyom to cook a couple of dishes for him, as a tutorial for cooking
Fixed a cosmetic bug with inventory management
Fixed a bug where the border patrols can walk around the wall while you can't
Added a deadzone for left analog stick when you use it to control the cursor
Improved the navmesh at the water treatment plant so that NPCs can go inside the concrete tube and on top of it
Reduced the volume of screaming for the elite ghouls
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 8 October 2023
Update 1.72-6 Patch Notes
