Update 1.72-6 Patch Notes

Updated Unity version to 2017.4 (please let me know if you notice any strange issues)

If you didn't take the money from the editor office and decide to fight the border patrols, the game will give you 500 rubles for free

Added a quest given to you by Artyom to cook a couple of dishes for him, as a tutorial for cooking

Fixed a cosmetic bug with inventory management

Fixed a bug where the border patrols can walk around the wall while you can't

Added a deadzone for left analog stick when you use it to control the cursor

Improved the navmesh at the water treatment plant so that NPCs can go inside the concrete tube and on top of it